Cardinals' Damiere Byrd: Leads team in receiving
Byrd caught all six of his targets for 86 yards in Sunday's 38-24 win over the Browns.
Byrd led Arizona across the board in receiving, putting together the best performance of his four-year career. The speedster's showing was highlighted by a 51-yard catch during the second quarter, helping set up a touchdown prior to halftime. Although Byrd can't be expected to approach such high production going forward, the reserve receiver will still surely be encouraged by his effort in Sunday's victory.
