Cardinals' Damiere Byrd: Makes no impact Sunday
Byrd didn't reel in any of his three targets during Sunday's 34-7 defeat to the Rams.
With KeeSean Johnson a surprise healthy scratch, Byrd led all Cardinals outside receivers in offensive snap share (38 percent), while Andy Isabella got 31 percent and Trent Sherfield eked out one play (of 64) on offense. None of the trio recorded a catch, and aside from Byrd, only Isabella was targeted (one time). Because the experiment produced negligible results, it wouldn't surprise if Johnson is back in the lineup Sunday against the Steelers, which could result in Byrd being included on the inactive list again, as he was Weeks 9 through 11.
