Cardinals' Damiere Byrd: Makes two catches Week 8
Byrd hauled in two of five targets for 18 yards during Sunday's 31-9 loss at New Orleans.
Since sitting out Weeks 4 and 5 with a hamstring injury and being limited to 22 percent of the snaps on offense upon his return Week 6, Byrd has received his usual workload of at least 80 percent of those plays in two consecutive games. His production has been dismal for an outside receiver -- 10.5 YPC and 6.6 YPT on 27 targets through six appearances this season -- but the aforementioned workload gives him a chance, albeit slim, to make weekly contributions.
