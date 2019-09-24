Byrd notched two catches (on four targets) for nine yards during Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Panthers.

Arizona's run-pass ratio was skewed toward the latter for a third consecutive game to start the campaign, but Byrd was unable to take advantage as he did on the first two occasions. He actually ranked first among Cardinals wide receivers in offensive snap share (96 percent), ahead of such notables as Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk (92 percent for both). Like most of his teammates, though, Byrd's output suffered with Kyler Murray averaging just 4.0 yards per attempt. Byrd will attempt to bounce back Week 4 against a banged-up Seahawks secondary.