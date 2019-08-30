Cardinals' Damiere Byrd: Making bid for roster spot
Byrd appears on track for a spot on the 53-man roster, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.
Byrd was held out of the Cardinals' preseason finale after catching seven of nine targets for 81 yards over the previous three weeks. He isn't likely to get regular snaps on offense, but he could see some work as a return specialist and/or part-time deep threat.
