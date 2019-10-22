Cardinals' Damiere Byrd: Manages one catch Sunday
Byrd hauled in one of two targets for four yards during Sunday's 27-21 road win against the Giants.
After missing two games with a hamstring injury, Byrd returned Week 6 with 60 yards on a pair of catches while playing 22 percent of the offensive snaps. The latter number jumped to 80 percent Sunday, but the Cardinals' passing offense as a whole was futile, managing just 104 yards as coach Kliff Kingsbury rode backup running back Chase Edmonds to the tune of 150 yards from scrimmage and three rushing touchdowns on 29 touches. The development didn't allow any of the team's skill-position players to rack up more than Pharoh Cooper's 29 receiving yards, which Byrd and company will attempt to turn around Sunday in New Orleans.
More News
-
Cardinals' Damiere Byrd: Racks up 60 yards in return•
-
Cardinals' Damiere Byrd: Returning to action Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Damiere Byrd: Questionable to face ATL•
-
Cardinals' Damiere Byrd: Gets in limited practice•
-
Cardinals' Damiere Byrd: Unavailable Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Damiere Byrd: Questionable for Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 7 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 7,...
-
Week 8 Early Waivers: Young RB ready?
David Johnson unexpectedly played a limited role in Week 7. Did Chase Edmonds do enough to...
-
Top Week 8 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Believe It or Not: Bench Falcons?
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 7's biggest news and helps you process it, beginning with Matt...
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...