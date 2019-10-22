Byrd hauled in one of two targets for four yards during Sunday's 27-21 road win against the Giants.

After missing two games with a hamstring injury, Byrd returned Week 6 with 60 yards on a pair of catches while playing 22 percent of the offensive snaps. The latter number jumped to 80 percent Sunday, but the Cardinals' passing offense as a whole was futile, managing just 104 yards as coach Kliff Kingsbury rode backup running back Chase Edmonds to the tune of 150 yards from scrimmage and three rushing touchdowns on 29 touches. The development didn't allow any of the team's skill-position players to rack up more than Pharoh Cooper's 29 receiving yards, which Byrd and company will attempt to turn around Sunday in New Orleans.