Cardinals' Damiere Byrd: No practice Wednesday
Byrd (hamstring) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.
The Cardinals expect to be without Byrd and Christian Kirk (ankle) this Sunday at Cincinnati, and both are heading in that direction with DNPs to kick off Week 5 prep. In the event Byrd is ruled out for a second straight game, the team's remaining outside receivers will be Trent Sherfield, KeeSean Johnson and Andy Isabella. On the first occasion this past Sunday against the Seahawks, Sherfield experienced a significant uptick in usage, turning 84 percent of the snaps on offense into one catch (on three targets) for 15 yards.
Cardinals' Damiere Byrd: Trending toward missing Week 5
Cardinals' Damiere Byrd: Ruled out for Seattle matchup
Cardinals' Damiere Byrd: Doesn't practice Thursday
Cardinals' Damiere Byrd: Suffering through hamstring injury
Cardinals' Damiere Byrd: Makes two catches
Cardinals' Damiere Byrd: Snags six catches
