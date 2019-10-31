Cardinals' Damiere Byrd: Not playing Thursday
Byrd (coach's decision) is a healthy scratch for Thursday's game against the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
In three appearances since sitting out Weeks 4 and 5 due to injury, Byrd has been inconsistent, totaling five catches (on nine targets) for 82 yards and no touchdowns. With the outside four-year veteran in street clothes, Trent Sherfield, KeeSean Johnson and Andy Isabella will serve as the Cardinals' outside receivers in this contest.
