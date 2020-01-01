Cardinals' Damiere Byrd: Posts career highs in catches, yards
Byrd hauled in 32 of 46 passes for 359 yards and one touchdown in 11 appearances during the 2019 season.
The Cardinals experimented with all manner of outside receiver combinations during coach Kliff Kingsbury's first year at the helm. The result was sporadic usage for the likes of Byrd, Andy Isabella, Trent Sherfield and KeeSean Johnson. Byrd did sit out Weeks 4 and 5 due to a hamstring injury but also was a healthy scratch from Weeks 9 through 11. After the team's Week 12 bye, Byrd returned as a regular to the offense, accounting for a 15-181-1 line on 19 targets across the final five games. He'll be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, but his fair finish to the year may have endeared himself to Kingsbury.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Rookie review: WR rankings
Starting with A.J. Brown, rookie receivers delivered big for Fantasy managers, although not...
-
Rookie review: RB rankings
Josh Jacobs and Miles Sanders led a rookie running back class that fell well short of the sensational...
-
Top 10 RB rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 running back rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
12/31 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew makes their 2020 Fantasy resolutions, including new draft strategies...
-
Rookie review: QB rankings
The rookie quarterback class had its moments but isn't ready to impact many 2020 Fantasy drafts...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.