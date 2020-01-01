Byrd hauled in 32 of 46 passes for 359 yards and one touchdown in 11 appearances during the 2019 season.

The Cardinals experimented with all manner of outside receiver combinations during coach Kliff Kingsbury's first year at the helm. The result was sporadic usage for the likes of Byrd, Andy Isabella, Trent Sherfield and KeeSean Johnson. Byrd did sit out Weeks 4 and 5 due to a hamstring injury but also was a healthy scratch from Weeks 9 through 11. After the team's Week 12 bye, Byrd returned as a regular to the offense, accounting for a 15-181-1 line on 19 targets across the final five games. He'll be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, but his fair finish to the year may have endeared himself to Kingsbury.