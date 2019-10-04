Byrd (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Cincinnati, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Byrd missed the last game and was held out of practice all this week, so it'll be a surprise if he ends up playing. With Christian Kirk (ankle) ruled out, the Cardinals will need contributions from KeeSean Johnson and Trent Sherfield, with Andy Isabella and Pharoh Cooper potentially also getting some chances.