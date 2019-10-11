Cardinals' Damiere Byrd: Questionable to face ATL
Byrd (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
A limited practice participant throughout the week, Byrd appears truly questionable for Sunday, as does fellow wide receiver Christian Kirk (ankle). We may not have word on a decision until the Cardinals release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.
