Byrd (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

A limited practice participant throughout the week, Byrd appears truly questionable for Sunday, as does fellow wide receiver Christian Kirk (ankle). We may not have word on a decision until the Cardinals release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.

