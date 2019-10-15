Cardinals' Damiere Byrd: Racks up 60 yards in return
Byrd reeled in both of his targets for 60 yards during Sunday's 34-33 win against the Falcons.
Healthy enough to suit up for the first time since Week 3, Byrd nonetheless was limited to 15 of the 69 snaps on offense, working behind fellow outside receivers KeeSean Johnson (56) and Trent Sherfield (36). Byrd made good use of those minimal reps, leading the trio in receiving yards, 60-52. Look for Byrd to ramp up his workload as he attempts to get back to the roughly 92 percent of the offensive plays that he received Weeks 1 through 3.
