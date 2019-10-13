Cardinals' Damiere Byrd: Returning to action Sunday
Byrd (hamstring) is listed as active Sunday versus the Falcons, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
A hamstring injury sidelined Byrd for two games, but he'll resume his standing as the Cardinals' top outside threat at wide receiver. With Byrd back in action, KeeSean Johnson will be the other outside receiver in four-wide sets, likely pushing Trent Sherfield back to a special-teams role.
