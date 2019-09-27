Byrd (hamstring) will not play in Sunday's game against Seattle, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Trent Sherfield will get more snaps in Byrd's absence, though Christian Kirk, Larry Fitzgerald and David Johnson remain the only safe bets for volume. Byrd did see 18 targets the past three weeks, catching 12 passes for 96 scoreless yards. His role security might have been slipping even without the hamstring injury.