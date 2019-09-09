Byrd recorded four catches (on seven targets) for 42 yards in Sunday's 27-27 tie with the Lions.

An undrafted free-agent signing of the Panthers in 2016, Byrd didn't make much headway in three seasons with the team, totaling 12 receptions in 17 appearances. He moved on to the Cardinals earlier this year and worked his way into a regular role in new coach Kliff Kingsbury's scheme. Byrd may have been helped by the fact rookie draftees Andy Isabella and Hakeem Butler (hand, IR) tended to injuries in the preseason. However, Byrd ranked third in offensive snap share (78 of 89, or 87 percent) among Arizona wide receivers behind Larry Fitzgerald (96 percent) and Christian Kirk (93), and ahead of KeeSean Johnson (76), Trent Sherfield (six) and Isabella (zero). Look for Byrd to continue having a regular role in this offense.