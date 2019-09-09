Cardinals' Damiere Byrd: Secures four catches Week 1
Byrd recorded four catches (on seven targets) for 42 yards in Sunday's 27-27 tie with the Lions.
An undrafted free-agent signing of the Panthers in 2016, Byrd didn't make much headway in three seasons with the team, totaling 12 receptions in 17 appearances. He moved on to the Cardinals earlier this year and worked his way into a regular role in new coach Kliff Kingsbury's scheme. Byrd may have been helped by the fact rookie draftees Andy Isabella and Hakeem Butler (hand, IR) tended to injuries in the preseason. However, Byrd ranked third in offensive snap share (78 of 89, or 87 percent) among Arizona wide receivers behind Larry Fitzgerald (96 percent) and Christian Kirk (93), and ahead of KeeSean Johnson (76), Trent Sherfield (six) and Isabella (zero). Look for Byrd to continue having a regular role in this offense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 2 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 1 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at some surprising Week 1 results and tells you what you can believe...
-
Week 2 Early Waivers: Hill replacements
With plenty of big breakouts, you'll have options if you need to replace Tyreek Hill. But will...
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...