Byrd reeled in his only target for 11 yards during Sunday's 27-13 victory at Seattle.

The Cardinals offense has ridden the coattails of running back Kenyan Drake in the second half of the campaign while rookie quarterback Kyler Murray carefully managed the offense otherwise. The result has been modest weekly output for most of the team's wide receivers, including Byrd. Aside from a 6-86-0 effort on six targets Week 15 against the Browns, he's recorded just two catches (on five targets) for 21 yards in his other three appearances since Week 8. Don't expect much to change in the season finale, especially if Murray (hamstring) is less than 100 percent or even absent Sunday against the Rams in L.A.