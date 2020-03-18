Cardinals' Damiere Byrd: Signing with Patriots
Byrd has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Patriots, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Byrd was involved in a crowded receiving corps during his time in Arizona, splitting snaps with Andy Isabella, Trent Sherfield and KeeSean Johnson, but still was able to haul in 32 of 46 targets for 359 yards and a touchdown in 2019. Depending on what the quarterback situation in New England ends up being, Byrd could be due for a more productive season with the Patriots if he can work his way up the depth chart.
