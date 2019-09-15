Cardinals' Damiere Byrd: Snags six catches
Byrd caught six of seven passes for 45 yards during Sunday's 23-17 loss to Baltimore.
Byrd came up big on a handful of key conversions Sunday, including on a quick slant on fourth down early in the second quarter. Byrd is listed as WR5, but with the Cardinals slinging it a whopping 99 times in two games and Byrd already with 10 catches to start the season, his value may be closer to that of a WR3 or WR4 on a less prolific team. Next up is a visit from traditionally stingy Carolina defense that finds itself 0-2 to start the year.
