Byrd didn't practice Wednesday due to a hamstring injury.

Byrd's workload wasn't impacted Week 3, when he handled 96 percent of the offensive snaps, so it's unclear when he picked up the health concern. He has two more sessions to get past the issue, at which point his availability for Sunday's game against the Seahawks will be revealed by the Cardinals.

