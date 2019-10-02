Cardinals' Damiere Byrd: Trending toward DNP in Week 5
Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Byrd (hamstring) "looks unlikely" to suit up Sunday in Cincinnati, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
With both Byrd and Christian Kirk (ankle) trending toward inactive status Week 5, it appears that the Cardinals' receiving corps will be headed by Larry Fitzgerald, Trent Sherfield (Byrd's direct backup) and KeeSean Johnson. Meanwhile, rookie Andy Isabella and even Pharoh Cooper will be on hand for additional offensive snaps.
