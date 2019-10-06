Cardinals' Damiere Byrd: Unavailable Sunday
Byrd (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game at Cincinnati, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Byrd was expected to log a second absence in a row due to a balky hamstring, but the fact he was listed as "questionable" for this contest may indicate that a return to practice is imminent. With Byrd out of the lineup, the Cardinals offense will lean on Trent Sherfield, KeeSean Johnson and (to a lesser extent) Andy Isabella as its outside receivers.
