Byrd (coach's decision) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against San Francisco, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

It will be the third consecutive game that Byrd will be a healthy scratch. In his stead, Andy Isabella and Trent Sherfield will be counted on the handle depth receiver duties for the contest.

