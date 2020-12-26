Arnold (back) is active for Saturday's contest against the 49ers.

Arnold made a last-minute appearance on the Cardinals' injury report this week, being listed as limited Thursday and questionable for this game. Still, he'll gut out his back issue and may even earn a bit more work with Maxx Williams (ankle) sidelined. Arizona's available tight ends Week 16 are Arnold, Darrell Daniels and Seth DeValve.

