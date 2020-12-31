Arnold (back) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Arnold was questionable for last week's matchup against the Cardinals due to this back injury. He managed to suit up and play 36 snaps on offense, his highest snap count since Week 2. With a limited practice to start the week, Arnold should play in Sunday's season finale against the Rams as long as he avoids a setback. Arnold could be in line for another increased workload if neither Maxx Williams (ankle) nor Darrell Daniels (hamstring) can play.
