Arnold hauled in one of his two targets for 11 yards during Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Lions.

The Wisconsin-Platteville standout did not enjoy prolific outings in Weeks 1 or 2, either, but he was capable of recording multiple receptions and at least 21 receiving yards in each of those contests. Week 3 marked a down week not only in terms of Arnold's statistical production but also in regards to his usage, as he logged a season-low 31 offensive snaps (his previous season-low being 45). Arnold's upcoming matchup against Carolina is not a particularly appealing one, as the Panthers have allowed 108 total receiving yards and no touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season.