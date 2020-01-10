Arnold posted six receptions (on 10 targets) for 102 yards and two touchdowns in three games with the Cardinals in 2019.

A late-season pickup off waivers, Arnold made his presence felt, which cannot be said for the other TEs employed by the Cards this season. Both Charles Clay (calf) and Maxx Williams barely surpassed 200 receiving yards while playing entire campaigns (sans Week 17 for the former). Looking at the efficiency metrics in Arnold's brief career to date -- 8.4 YPT and three TDs on 33 targets in 15 games between Arizona and New Orleans -- Arnold has flashed receiving talent in two locales that promote it. With Clay set for unrestricted free agency in March, Arnold and Williams are set to serve as the team's top tight ends next year, assuming no other additions at the position.