Arnold earned 26 of 62 snaps on offense (42 percent) and logged four special-teams plays during Monday's 38-10 win against the Cowboys.

Arnold has been operating as the Cardinals' No. 2 tight end behind Darrell Daniels of late, which has resulted in no targets in back-to-back games. Granted, Arnold missed out on one Monday when an incomplete pass from Kyler Murray was nullified by a defensive pass interference penalty. With a 9-97-0 line on 12 targets through six contests, it's safe to say Arnold isn't a key part of Arizona's passing game.