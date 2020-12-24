Arnold is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the 49ers with a back injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Arnold didn't appear on the Cardinals' first two injury reports of Week 16 before being listed as a limited participant at Thursday's session due to the back issue. With Arnold's status for Saturday's game now muddled, the Cardinals are lacking in healthy bodies at tight end. The other two options at the position currently on the 53-man roster -- Darrell Daniels and Maxx Williams -- are also listed as questionable with hamstring and ankle injuries, respectively.
