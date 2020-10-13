Arnold played 27 of 75 snaps on offense during Sunday's 30-10 road win against the Jets.
Prior to Sunday, Arnold earned at least 50 percent of the offensive plays in each of the Cardinals' first four games of the season. That said, he was second fiddle to TE Darrell Daniels (50) in the category Week 5 and wasn't even targeted. It bears watching whether Arnold will be able to parlay his preseason hype into in-season output, but his lack of TDs this year after scoring twice in the final three contests of 2019 indicates he isn't a major piece of Arizona's offense.
