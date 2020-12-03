Arnold (knee) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
In the five games in which Maxx Williams has been available this season -- Week 1, plus Weeks 9 through 12 -- Arnold has had a wide range of offensive snap shares (26-55 percent). The result has been nine catches for 92 yards and one touchdown on 12 targets for Arnold. While the production is nothing to write home about, it's far more than what Williams has produced (a 5-43-1 line on seven targets). Assuming he's out there Sunday against the Rams, Arnold is the best bet among Cardinals tight ends to make an impact in the box score.