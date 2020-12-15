Arnold gathered in two of four targets for 27 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 26-7 road victory versus the Giants.

Arnold showed promise as a red-zone threat in three appearances to close out last season, scoring two TDs on 10 targets. However, he was kept out of the end zone through his first nine appearances and on his first 21 targets of the current campaign before tallying his first score Week 11. Including that four-yard grab, Arnold has posted a 6-109-4 line on 11 targets over the last three and a half games. Considering the rapport he's developed with Kyler Murray of late and his standing as the receiving tight end in the Cardinals offense, Arnold has a bit of sway as the team looks to lock down a playoff berth.