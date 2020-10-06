Arnold hauled in all four targets for 39 yards during Sunday's 31-21 loss in Carolina.

With a 25-yard catch in the third quarter, Arnold accounted for the Cardinals' second-longest play of the game. It also helped him put up his most-productive stat line of the young season, but the positive vibes around Arnold entering Week 1 have yet to yield fruit in Arizona's offense. In any case, he'll look to continue to improve as he and his teammates prepare to visit the Jets on Sunday.