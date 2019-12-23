Arnold gathered in one of three passes for 20 yards during Sunday's 27-13 victory at Seattle.

Both Arnold and Darrell Daniels, the Cardinals' reserve tight ends, experienced an uptick in usage due to Charles Clay's early departure due to a knee issue. While he was third in offensive snaps (18 of 69) behind Maxx Williams (45) and Daniels (23), Arnold's three targets matched that of the duo combined. Kyler Murray expressed a positive sentiment toward Arnold after hooking up for a six-yard TD in Week 15, but the rookie QB suffered a mild hamstring injury this past Sunday, placing a cloud over their burgeoning rapport.