Arnold recorded three catches (on five targets) for 25 yards and lost a fumble during Sunday's 20-12 loss to the 49ers.

It was anything but a clean game for Arnold, who coughed the ball up at the end of a 11-yard grab in the third quarter. He also was evaluated for a head injury during the contest but was able to return to the field. With Maxx Williams (ankle) sidelined, Arnold paced Cardinals tight ends by logging 36 of 82 offensive snaps, with Darrell Daniels handling 30 and Seth DeValve earning 19. Among that group, Arnold is consistently looked at by Kyler Murray (leg), but his four scores are offset by just three games of 50-plus yards, making him TD-dependent.