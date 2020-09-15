Arnold reeled in both of his targets for 21 yards during Sunday's 24-20 victory in San Francisco.

Considered something of a deep sleeper entering 2020 after scoring two TDs in three games to close last season, Arnold was targeted between the 20s in this contest. On a positive note, he got the start and earned two more offensive snaps (45 versus 43) than veteran tight end Maxx Williams, who didn't corral either of his two targets. Expect Arnold to be the most relevant Cardinals TE in terms of fantasy moving forward, but as his Week 1 stat line revealed, he'll be a hit or miss option.