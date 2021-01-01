Arnold (back) was a full participant during the Cardinals' practice Thursday.

Arnold was limited with a back issue last Friday, and he was handed a questionable designation heading into Arizona's Week 16 matchup against the 49ers. He fielded his third-highest offensive snap total of the season in that contest, however, collecting three catches and 25 yards while coughing up one fumble to the opposition. Now back to full-go in practice, the 25-year-old looks to be in the clear for an upcoming regular-season finale against the Rams.

