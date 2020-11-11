Arnold hauled in his lone target for a 16-yard reception during Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Dolphins.

Arnold was coming off a season best 57-yard receiving outing from his last game Week 7 against the Seahawks, but another quiet production day makes it three out of four. The 25-year-old averaged 24.3 receiving yards per game over the first quarter of the regular season, but he proceeded to go untargeted on a combined 53 snaps Weeks 5 and 6. With Darrell Daniels securing a 21-yard TD pass from Kyler Murray on Sunday, Arnold currently finds himself playing second fiddle at the tight end position.