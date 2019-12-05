Play

The Cardinals claimed Arnold off waivers Thursday, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Cut loose by the Saints this week, Arnold immediately finds a new home. On the season, Maxx Williams and Charles Clay have almost evenly split the TE snaps for the Cardinals (41.5 percent versus 41.0 percent of the snaps on offense, respectively). As a result, Arnold may not be much more than a depth option, if he's a part of the game-day roster at all, moving forward.

