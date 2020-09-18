Arnold could see more playing time with fellow tight end Maxx Williams (ankle) ruled out for Sunday's game against Washington, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Arnold played 55 percent of snaps to Williams' 52 percent in a Week 1 win over San Francisco, drawing only two targets despite running a route on 30 of Kyler Murray's 51 dropbacks (59 percent). While DeAndre Hopkins, Kenyan Drake, Christian Kirk and Larry Fitzgerald all figure to be bigger priorities in the Arizona offense, Arnold could prove useful in deep fantasy leagues.