Arnold notched two catches (on three targets) for 57 yards during Sunday's 37-34 overtime win against the Seahawks.

Fellow tight end Darrell Daniels started and led his position mates with a 51-percent share of the snaps on offense, but he also didn't haul in his only target. Meanwhile, Arnold received 25 percent of those plays, had the longest play from scrimmage for the Cardinals and finally surpassed 50 yards receiving for the first time in seven appearances this season. Considering the uneven nature of his contributions to date, he's difficult to trust for production, but perhaps Sunday's performance will get him back in the good graces of coach Kliff Kingsbury and quarterback Kyler Murray.