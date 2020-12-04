Arnold (knee) was a full practice participant Thursday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Arnold increased his activity from Wednesday's limited session, clearing him to play through a knee injury Sunday versus the Rams. Having said that, he's the nominal No. 2 tight end behind Maxx Williams in Arizona, so Arnold's production is hit or miss on a weekly basis.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dan Arnold: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Dan Arnold: Scoops up one reception•
-
Cardinals' Dan Arnold: Records first TD of season•
-
Cardinals' Dan Arnold: Snags four passes Week 10•
-
Cardinals' Dan Arnold: One catch in Week 9 loss•
-
Cardinals' Dan Arnold: Posts 57 yards receiving•