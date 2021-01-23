Arnold recorded 31 receptions (on 45 targets) for 438 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games during the 2020 season.

Arnold paced position mates Maxx Williams, Darrell Daniels and Seth DeValve in all statistical categories, including offensive snaps (470 of 1,131, or 41.6 percent). On top of that, Arnold ranked third on the team in receiving yards and TD catches, and fifth in receptions and targets. His 14.1 YPC ranked first among qualified tight ends, a shade ahead of Rob Gronkowski's 13.8. Arnold enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, so it'll be interesting to see if the Cardinals retain him, or he takes his services elsewhere.