Arnold notched a four-yard touchdown on two targets during Thursday's 28-21 defeat at Seattle.
The Cardinals claimed Arnold off waivers late last season, and he proceeded to score two TDs on 10 targets over the final three games. He seemed to develop a rapport with Kyler Murray in a short time span, but Arnold needed nine appearances this year before he made his first visit to the end zone. Arnold has taken a back seat to Maxx Williams since the veteran returned from IR in Week 9, resulting in a 6-54-1 line on seven targets over the last three outings. With not much volume to speak of, Arnold requires big plays or touchdowns to make a weekly impact.