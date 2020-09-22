Arnold caught two of four targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 30-15 win over the Football Team.

With Maxx Williams (ankle) sitting out, Arnold was the unequivocal No. 1 TE heading into Week 2. He logged 73 percent of the team's offensive snaps, and he finished tied for third in targets. It's worth keeping an eye on his target share moving forward, especially since Williams was placed on IR and will miss three more weeks.