Arnold gathered in one of three passes for 17 yards during Sunday's 20-17 defeat at New England.

Arnold continues to be a distant second to Maxx Williams among Cardinals tight ends in usage. In this contest, Arnold played 36 percent of the offensive snaps to Williams' 72 percent (practice squad callup Evan Baylis handled 30). Having said that, Arnold is more reliable as a receiver, recording multiple catches in five of his 10 appearances this season. Meanwhile, Williams has five receptions in his five outings.