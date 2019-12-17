Arnold tallied a six-yard touchdown reception on his only target during Sunday's 38-24 win over the Browns.

Ten days removed from the Cardinals claiming him off waivers from the Saints, Arnold suited up for the first time with his new team and made an immediate impression, despite being a distant third in terms of offensive snap share at his position. Charles Clay (70 percent) and Maxx Williams (66) led the way, but Arnold made his one target count while playing 11 of 61 snaps on offense. Rookie quarterback Kyler Murray spoke highly of Arnold afterward, telling Katherine Fitzgerald and Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, "I've never had a guy that big that can do what he can do." The 6-foot-6, 220-pound Arnold may be able to carve out a niche as a red-zone threat during the final two games of the season.