Arnold notched four catches (on four targets) for 34 yards during Sunday's 32-30 victory versus the Bills.

Arnold was a close second in snaps on offense (35 of 73) to Maxx Williams (39) among Cardinals tight ends, with Darrell Daniels (14) bringing up the rear. Both Williams and Daniels were listed as limited on Monday's estimated injury report with ankle injuries, so Arnold is the healthiest of the group as the team begins preparations for Thursday's game in Seattle. Consequently, Arnold could serve as the No. 1 option at the position for Kyler Murray this week, depending on how Williams and Daniels progress through their health concerns.