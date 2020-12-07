Arnold caught two of three targets for 61 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 38-28 loss to the Rams.
Talk about making the most of your opportunities. Arnold didn't see much volume, but a 59-yard TD grab early in the first quarter and a two-yard touchdown late in the fourth bookended the scoring for both teams on the afternoon. Despite the big performance, Arnold hasn't seen more than four targets in a game all season, making him a risky option in Week 14 against a Giants defense that just stifled Russell Wilson and the Seattle passing game in an upset win.
