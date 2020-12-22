Arnold caught three of five passes for 54 yards during Sunday's 33-26 victory versus the Eagles.

Arnold has been on a bit of a roll over the last five games, averaging 18.1 YPC and 9.6 YPT and scoring four touchdowns on his 17 targets. Two of his three catches Sunday went for 20 or more yards, which brings him to four total over the last three contests. Arnold will look to continue his connection with Kyler Murray in the final two outings of the season.