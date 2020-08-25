Arnold has been the Cardinals' top receiving tight end during training camp, Kyle Odegard of the team's official site reports.

During his time in New Orleans, the undrafted wide receiver spent his rookie season in 2017 on injured reserve before switching to tight end during the 2018 offseason. That said, he recorded just 14 catches in 12 games with the Saints before they waived him last December. The Cardinals scooped Arnold up, and he struck up an instant rapport with Kyler Murray, corralling six of 10 targets for 102 yards and two touchdowns in three contests. Arnold doesn't have much competition for targets in his position group, and No. 1 TE Maxx Williams currently is tending to an undisclosed issue, which raises his profile further in Arizona's ascending offense.